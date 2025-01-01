Home

Non-potable water

his prohibition sign is the non-potable water emoji. It tells you that it is not safe to drink! The spicket, also known as a faucet, is filling up a glass. It is also surrounded by a red circle with a slash through it. This emoji could be used literally, such as when traveling to a country without safe drinking water. It could also be used as a joke warning you not to drink a concoction—alcoholic or otherwise!

Keywords: non-drinking, non-potable, water
Codepoints: 1F6B1
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • Aquarius
    If you are an Aquarius, astrology says you are progressive, original, and maybe a bit temperamental. Your horoscope also says you don’t like limitations, or being lonely. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you might have some of these zodiac traits.
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • Cancer
    Are you imaginative, loyal, and maybe pessimistic? Astrology says that you may be a Cancer. This zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22.
  • 🚾 water closet
    This emoji features a blue square with the letters “W C” in the middle. It stands for water closet, of course, and is an international sign for restroom or bathroom.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • 🏺 amphora
    This Greek vessel was used to carry liquids. With a narrow neck and two handles, it is usually shown as brown with designs on it.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🐟 fish
    Does it smell fishy in here? It’s probably this cute blue fish emoji!
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • 🦀 crab
    Eating seafood for dinner? The crab emoji displays a crustacean that live at the bottom of the ocean.
  • Aries
    If you were born from March 20- April 21, you’ll probably recognize this zodiac sign. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, and short-tempered.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • Leo
    The sun is out! Summer is here. It’s Leo Season. Those who were born between July 23 and August 22 identify with this zodiac sign. Leos are known to be the life of the party with their boisterous personalities. Be careful, according to their horoscope, their arrogance is known to get in the way.
  • Virgo
    According to astrology, Virgos tend to be analytical, kind, and shy. They also hate asking for help! If your birthday falls between August 23 - September 22, congratulations, you're zodiac sign is a Virgo. (It’s ok to ask for help)
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.

