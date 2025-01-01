his prohibition sign is the non-potable water emoji. It tells you that it is not safe to drink! The spicket, also known as a faucet, is filling up a glass. It is also surrounded by a red circle with a slash through it. This emoji could be used literally, such as when traveling to a country without safe drinking water. It could also be used as a joke warning you not to drink a concoction—alcoholic or otherwise!

Copy

Keywords: non-drinking, non-potable, water

Codepoints: 1F6B1

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )