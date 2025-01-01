This emoji is the image of a fully cooked shrimp, as they turn an orange or red color when boiled. When found in nature, they are a blue or grey color. Across all platforms, this delicious shellfish is seen with long antennae, black, beady eyes, a curved body and lots of little legs.
