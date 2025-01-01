Shhhh! Do you hear that? The muted speaker emoji reveals a silent speaker emitting no sound. While it is quite similar to the other speaker emojis at varied volumes, the muted speaker has a distinctive red slash through it. It could be sent in a video chat box to tell someone they’re on mute… or it could be a directive to be quiet and stealthy.

Keywords: mute, muted speaker, quiet, silent, speaker

Codepoints: 1F507

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )