Shhhh! Do you hear that? The muted speaker emoji reveals a silent speaker emitting no sound. While it is quite similar to the other speaker emojis at varied volumes, the muted speaker has a distinctive red slash through it. It could be sent in a video chat box to tell someone they’re on mute… or it could be a directive to be quiet and stealthy.
