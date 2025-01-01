Home

Sled

Sledding, a popular wintertime activity for children (as well as the parents), often involves one or multiple people sitting on a flat, plastic sled, holding onto ropes and sliding down a snowy hill. Usually, this involves a frantic race to the bottom, after which the sled is collected and brought back up the hill, at varying levels of difficulty. The sled emoji depicts an old-school flexible flyer sled, usually wooden with metal runners, painted in a classic red color, and steered by rope.

Keywords: sled, sledge, sleigh
Codepoints: 1F6F7
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 👟 running shoe
    The running shoe emoji displays a sneaker in action; this emoji is used to convey running, track and field, or speed walking.
  • 🎨 artist palette
    Add a pop of color and an artistic milieu to your texts with the artist palette emoji. The artist palette emoji shows an array of different paints on a wooden palette, so the perfect color is within reach of your paint brush.
  • soccer ball
    Usually things aren’t just black and white—unless it’s this soccer ball emoji! Simple and to the point this emoji is for soccer and sports players.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • ☦️ orthodox cross
    Inside this purple box is an orthodox cross. Also known as a Russian orthodox cross, this symbol became popular during the Byzantine Empire.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🇦🇹 flag: Austria
    The flag of Austria emoji consists of three horizontal strips. The top and bottom stripes are red, the middle strip is white.
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.

