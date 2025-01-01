Sledding, a popular wintertime activity for children (as well as the parents), often involves one or multiple people sitting on a flat, plastic sled, holding onto ropes and sliding down a snowy hill. Usually, this involves a frantic race to the bottom, after which the sled is collected and brought back up the hill, at varying levels of difficulty. The sled emoji depicts an old-school flexible flyer sled, usually wooden with metal runners, painted in a classic red color, and steered by rope.
