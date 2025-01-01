Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. White exclamation mark
YayText!

White exclamation mark

These new changes are very exciting. The white exclamation mark emoji shows a single white exclamation mark. Some emoji keyboards have this grammatical symbol outlined in black. This emoji is often used to show excitement and surprise. Use this emoji to exaggerate or emphasize your message. Example: Tori, we are so excited about your new baby ❕

Keywords: !, exclamation, mark, outlined, punctuation, white exclamation mark
Codepoints: 2755
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • white question mark
    The white question mark emoji is a bold white question punctuation and can be used in situations of confusion or interrogation.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • ⁉️ exclamation question mark
    The exclamation question mark emoji shows one big red exclamation point next to a big red question mark. Also called an “interrobang,” this emoji can be used when expressing confusion at a situation, especially an extreme situation.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 👧 girl
    This smiling girl has some cute pigtails! She represents a small female child.
  • exclamation mark
    The exclamation mark emoji has different settings—such fun! You can exclaim something gently in white or harshly in red.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • 😇 smiling face with halo
    In a world of good and evil, this emoji would fall in line with good, in the most angelic form. The sweet innocent smiling face with halo emoji signifies something heavenly and good.
  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.
  • 〰️ wavy dash
    The wavy dash is just like a regular dash or emdash, but is wiggly and wavy. Use this wavy dash when you’re feeling a little more funky than normal.
  • ✖️ multiply
    This might look like just a big black X, but it’s the symbol for multiplication. The multiply emoji has hidden meanings. It can imply that you want more of something—or none of it at all.
  • plus
    The Plus emoji features a simple “plus sign” symbol in a dark, neutral color.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • ©️ copyright
    The copyright emoji is the outline of a circle with the letter C inside. It means that a name or material belongs to someone.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🆕 NEW button
    Check out this new, fresh, and one of a kind item. It’s never been used. The new button emoji represents something that is brand new. Use this emoji in your messages to draw attention to new information, new people or new products.
  • ✝️ latin cross
    Your spiritual connection to a higher power just got emojified! The Latin Cross is an emoji associated with the Christian faith. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. You can use this emoji to express your devout faith, or when talking about God, church, Jesus, and anything associated with Christianity.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • white circle
    White is a pure color that is often used during ceremonies like weddings. The white circle emoji can be used as a decorative element when congratulating someone on their engagement. Many people also use this emoji as a bullet point when creating a list.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText