These new changes are very exciting. The white exclamation mark emoji shows a single white exclamation mark. Some emoji keyboards have this grammatical symbol outlined in black. This emoji is often used to show excitement and surprise. Use this emoji to exaggerate or emphasize your message. Example: Tori, we are so excited about your new baby ❕

Keywords: !, exclamation, mark, outlined, punctuation, white exclamation mark

Codepoints: 2755

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )