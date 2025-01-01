The Latin Cross, also known as the Christian Cross, is an emoji with religious ties. The Latin cross emoji shows a square, with a white cross inside. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. This emoji is usually associated with Christianity, God, Jesus, religion, and church. Use this emoji to express your devout faith, or to send blessings and good tidings over text. Example: “With ✝️ on our side, the Devil can’t defeat us!”

Codepoints: 271D FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )