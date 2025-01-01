Home

Latin cross

The Latin Cross, also known as the Christian Cross, is an emoji with religious ties. The Latin cross emoji shows a square, with a white cross inside. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. This emoji is usually associated with Christianity, God, Jesus, religion, and church. Use this emoji to express your devout faith, or to send blessings and good tidings over text. Example: “With ✝️ on our side, the Devil can’t defeat us!”

Codepoints: 271D FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🤞 crossed fingers
    Wishing you the best of luck! Crossed fingers come in handy when you are really hoping something plays out in your favor. Are you feeling lucky?
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • 🇸🇪 flag: Sweden
    The flag of Sweden emoji shows a blue background with a yellow cross slightly off centered to the left side.
  • ☦️ orthodox cross
    Inside this purple box is an orthodox cross. Also known as a Russian orthodox cross, this symbol became popular during the Byzantine Empire.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • church
    This quaint chapel with the cross on top is the church emoji.
  • 🇬🇧 flag: United Kingdom
    The flag of the United Kingdom emoji is also known as the Union Jack or Union Flag. It features two intersecting red crosses bordered in white over a blue background.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🇸🇰 flag: Slovakia
    The flag of Slovakia emoji shows a horizontal tricolor stripe with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Centered vertically on the left side is a shield connecting the 3 stripes. The shield is outlined in white and has a red background with a white double cross on top of blue clouds.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • 🇫🇮 flag: Finland
    The flag of Finland emoji appears as a white background with a blue Nordic cross from border to border.
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 🇲🇸 flag: Montserrat
    The Montserrat flag emoji shows a dark blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. In the middle of the right side is an emblem of a woman holding a harp and a cross with a white outline.
  • 🆎 AB button (blood type)
    This AB button (blood type) is usually depicted as white letters inside a bright red bounding box. Seems a bit bloody!
  • 🎌 crossed flags
    Standing in solidarity with Japan? You may use the crossed flags emoji in your messages. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture or a celebration.
  • 🇬🇷 flag: Greece
    The national flag of Greece emoji consists of nine horizontal stripes that alternate blue and white. In the top left corner, there is a blue rectangle with a white cross.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • white exclamation mark
    Emphasis on the excitement. The white exclamation mark is a symbol used to call attention to something and to show that you are surprised or thrilled about something. Use this emoji when you want to exaggerate your emotions in your messages.

