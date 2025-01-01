This emoji can be very versatile. It is depicted as a puff of smoke going in one direction. It can be added on behind another emoji to show that it’s going fact, or emitting smoke. Getting creative, it can be used to show that someone is passing gas or smoking. As a stand-alone, it can be confusing, so it’s best to attach with another emoji.
