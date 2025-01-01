Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Hearts / Emotion
    3. »
  3. Dashing away
YayText!

Dashing away

This emoji can be very versatile. It is depicted as a puff of smoke going in one direction. It can be added on behind another emoji to show that it’s going fact, or emitting smoke. Getting creative, it can be used to show that someone is passing gas or smoking. As a stand-alone, it can be confusing, so it’s best to attach with another emoji.

Keywords: comic, dash, dashing away, running
Codepoints: 1F4A8
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • 💤 zzz
    Zzzz-wha? Oh, you just woke up whomever is using the zzz emoji. They were fast asleep before. Sleeping, snoring, zzzzzzz's
  • 💧 droplet
    Drip, drop, the rain won’t stop. The droplet emoji is often used to describe a raindrop, teardrop, sweat, water, or a leak. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • 🔆 bright button
    Do you need a little more light in your life? Just turn up the brightness with this sunny bright button emoji!
  • ⛈️ cloud with lightning and rain
    Rain rain go away. Oh wait, that a full-blown lighting storm. The cloud with lighting and rain emoji represents a bad storm. You can use this emoji to describe dangerous weather or an intense storm like a hurricane or tropical storm. Take cover, you don’t want to get soaked by the rain.
  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 🛅 left luggage
    The left luggage emoji is an icon used to show an area where one can leave their luggage (sometimes for a fee), in contrast to the baggage claim where you pick up your luggage for free!
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • ▫️ white small square
    A bullet point or an insult? The choice is yours! The white small square emoji can be used in place of a bullet point to create a list. It can also be used as a clever insult to call someone a “square”...a small one at that.
  • 🚔 oncoming police car
    If you hear a siren and see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, pull over for the police. If you see an oncoming police car emoji in your messages, someone is about to police your conversation.
  • 🆙 UP! button
    When you need a button to get you out of bed, the UP! button will do the job. Get up! Or are you going up the elevator?
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 💭 thought balloon
    Hmmm…? Time to think about what to do. If you find yourself in a thoughtful, or mentally indecisive state, this emoji just might pop up. This may also come up if you're daydreaming, or if you're thinking things that are better left unspoken. These thought bubbles are often found in cartoons and comic books when someone is in deep thought.
  • 🇳🇵 flag: Nepal
    The Nepal flag emoji shows 2 red triangular figures attached vertically with a blue outline. There is a white half-moon emblem and half sun combination icon towards the lower portion of the top triangle and a white 12-point sun centered in the middle of the lower triangle.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText