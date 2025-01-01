Also referred to as a colored wax-pencil, crayons are the art tool of choice among kids (and adults!). Usually shown in the red color, with two black lines on the label, similar to the packaging found on Crayola brand crayons. Although colors vary, the emoji is shown on a 45-degree angle across all platforms.
