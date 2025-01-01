Depicted as white, grey, or blue, the keyboard emoji shows an essential piece of equipment for any gamer, tech guru, student, office worker… or anyone who uses a computer. In the emoji world, the keyboard emoji can communicate anything related to writing or typing—like using a search engine or finishing an essay.
