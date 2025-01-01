This metal barrel is use for shipping bulk cargo, and its size is an international standard. The original 42-gallon wooden oil barrel was standardized and adopted by the petroleum industry in 1872. It weighed nearly 300 pounds when full of crude oil. The barrel’s size made it profitable for shipping and easy to move, much like today’s modern version. Some emojis depict the drum in its signature blue color.
