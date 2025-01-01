Home

Oil drum

This metal barrel is use for shipping bulk cargo, and its size is an international standard. The original 42-gallon wooden oil barrel was standardized and adopted by the petroleum industry in 1872. It weighed nearly 300 pounds when full of crude oil. The barrel’s size made it profitable for shipping and easy to move, much like today’s modern version. Some emojis depict the drum in its signature blue color.

Codepoints: 1F6E2 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥁 drum
    The Drum emoji features a traditional blue or red drum with tan colored drumsticks placed on top of the instrument.
  • 📍 round pushpin
    The Round Pushpin emoji features a red pin, similar to a thumbtack. This emoticon is oftentimes seen on a map, to indicate a specific location or end destination.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • 🚙 sport utility vehicle
    The sport utility vehicle shows a boxier version of the automobile emoji in a blue or green color. This emoji is a sportier, more rugged alternative to the automobile emoji.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🍎 red apple
    The Red Apple emoji is a classic motif of a brightly colored fruit with a brown stem on top, along with a single green leaf attached to it.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🚥 horizontal traffic light
    The horizontal traffic light emoji shows a traditional red, yellow, and green lit traffic light but in a horizontal formation as opposed to vertical. You may find this one on unfamiliar streets.
  • 🚉 station
    The station emoji shows a platform where one can board a metro train, either by rail or on a subway. Use this emoji to tell someone you’re waiting for your ride!
  • 🍤 fried shrimp
    The fried shrimp emoji shows a singular curled up fried shrimp with breading on all but the tail. Use this emoji in the context of tasty fried foods in which to indulge.
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • 🇲🇬 flag: Madagascar
    The flag emoji of Madagascar features two horizontal bands of red green sitting against a vertical column of white on the lefthand side.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🇳🇱 flag: Netherlands
    The flag of Netherlands emoji displays 3 equal horizontal stripes with red on the top, white in the middle, and blue on the bottom.
  • 🖍️ crayon
    The crayon emoji comes in a variety of colors across varying platforms and is often used to convey artistic talent or childhood, as crayons are immensely popular with children.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.

