YayText!

Japanese “congratulations” button

This emoji is the best choice when wanting to congratulate someone on a joyous life event! Whether graduating or getting married, this emoticon is a great option, especially if the receiver is Japanese or has learned to speak the language. The emoji in question features a red circle with the word “congratulations” inscribed with bold, white line work within the center. Send it along with a party popper or a balloon emoji to better express your excitement!

Codepoints: 3297 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 🎍 pine decoration
    The Pine Decoration emoji shows three pieces of bamboo arranged vertically side-by-side and in varying lengths. The whole arrangement is seen placed within a wooden crate.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🆒 COOL button
    The COOL button emoji is a simple way to respond “cool” to something someone says. Whether it’s sarcastic or sincere, this emoji creates an easy way to send your opinion.
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🈺 Japanese “open for business” button
    Come right on in, we are open for business. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “work” . Use this emoji when talking about a new shop or business that is officially open.
  • white exclamation mark
    Emphasis on the excitement. The white exclamation mark is a symbol used to call attention to something and to show that you are surprised or thrilled about something. Use this emoji when you want to exaggerate your emotions in your messages.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • 🎴 flower playing cards
    What do you call a playing card with no numbers? A flower playing card. These cards also known as hanafuda cards are very popular in Japan. They are used to play a variety of card games that use pictures on the cards instead of numbers.
  • ⁉️ exclamation question mark
    The exclamation question mark emoji shows one big red exclamation point next to a big red question mark. Also called an “interrobang,” this emoji can be used when expressing confusion at a situation, especially an extreme situation.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.

