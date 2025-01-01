This emoji is the best choice when wanting to congratulate someone on a joyous life event! Whether graduating or getting married, this emoticon is a great option, especially if the receiver is Japanese or has learned to speak the language. The emoji in question features a red circle with the word “congratulations” inscribed with bold, white line work within the center. Send it along with a party popper or a balloon emoji to better express your excitement!
