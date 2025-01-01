Shown as a white figure with a black top hat and stick arms, the snowman emoji is your standard snowman. Shown with snowflakes, or without the emoji can be used to express interest in wanting to build a snowman, or that it’s snowing out. On some platforms, the snowman has a scarf, while on others they do not. The carrot nose and top hat are always present, of course.
