Shown as a white figure with a black top hat and stick arms, the snowman emoji is your standard snowman. Shown with snowflakes, or without the emoji can be used to express interest in wanting to build a snowman, or that it’s snowing out. On some platforms, the snowman has a scarf, while on others they do not. The carrot nose and top hat are always present, of course.

Copy

Codepoints: 2603 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )