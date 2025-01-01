The baby emoji depicts a young child not yet old enough to have more than a single lock of hair. Use this cute little baby when congratulating a friend on their new child, or when someone is being downright childish and stubborn. For example, “Don’t be a 👶, ride this roller coaster with me!”
