The baby emoji depicts a young child not yet old enough to have more than a single lock of hair. Use this cute little baby when congratulating a friend on their new child, or when someone is being downright childish and stubborn. For example, “Don’t be a 👶, ride this roller coaster with me!”

Copy

Keywords: baby, young

Codepoints: 1F476

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )