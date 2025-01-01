The gear emoji is a grey metal device that has a number of teeth around its circular periphery. This device is often used in machines, clocks, and bikes and can refer to any kind of tinkering or handiness skill. The gear emoji is also similar to the symbols on computers and phones that indicate “settings.”
