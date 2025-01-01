Home

The gear emoji is a grey metal device that has a number of teeth around its circular periphery. This device is often used in machines, clocks, and bikes and can refer to any kind of tinkering or handiness skill. The gear emoji is also similar to the symbols on computers and phones that indicate “settings.”

Codepoints: 2699 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • ℹ️ information
    The information emoji is a gray box with a lowercase “I” symbol in it. In libraries, seeing this symbol means you’re close to the circulation desk.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🥃 tumbler glass
    The Tumbler Glass emoji features a short but stout glass, with an amber liquid filled halfway. On some platforms, an ice cube can be seen floating within the liquid.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).

