This emoji represents the very epitome of a classic, chocolate chip cookie, with various levels of detail, depending on the platform you are viewing it on. When used literally, it can represent food in general, especially if you send it with a milk emoji next to it. The emoji can also be used to represent someone or something “sweet.”

Keywords: cookie, dessert, sweet

Codepoints: 1F36A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )