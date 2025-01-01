A medical symbol is depicted in this emoji, and generally shown with a purple background. All platforms show this emoji with the snake wrapped around the pole. The medical symbol emoji can be used in combination with the ambulance emoji to show a medical emergency. It can also be used on its own to reference medicine.
