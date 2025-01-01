Home

Piñata

Want to surprise your kids? Buy or make a piñata, and fill it with your child's favorite toys and candies. Give them a wooden stick, and let them take turns whacking it until the candy falls out. The piñata emoji show a colorfully decorated pinata. The shape varies based on the emoji keyboard. The piñata can be filled with a variety of toys and treats. It's a fun way to surprise and entertain children at a birthday party. Adults even have a lot of fun taking a swing at these too. Use this emoji when talking about a party, celebration, surprise, children, candy, or a mexican holiday or themed event. Example: Sam, please don’t forget to bring the to tonight’s party. If you forget, the kids will be very upset.

Keywords: celebration, party, piñata
Codepoints: 1FA85
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🍬 candy
    Who doesn’t love sweets? This treat is a piece of hard candy inside a colorful wrapper.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🍭 lollipop
    Looking for something sweet? A lollipop might just have enough sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth. Children love this colorful candy. Make sure to brush your teeth after eating it or you could get cavities.
  • 🎂 birthday cake
    Blow out the candles, it’s time for birthday cake emoji! This delicious dessert emoji is most often used on someone’s birthday. Maybe if you send it to the birthday boy or girl, they’ll save you a slice.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🥜 peanuts
    Peanuts are a snack fit for the circus or a baseball game. The healthy snack is loved by people and elephants!
  • 👪 family
    Families come in all different shapes, sizes, and genders. The family emoji covers a wide range of family options including gay and lesbian parents. Use this emoji when talking about a happy family, or a dysfunctional one.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.
  • 🍦 soft ice cream
    I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Soft serve ice cream is usually served in spiral shape in a cone. It’s easy to lick and children love this frozen treat on hot summer days. But be careful, if it’s too hot, this sweet dessert will melt quickly.
  • 🧶 yarn
    Trying to knit a warm and cozy sweater? You’ll need some yarn and a couple of knitting needles. If you have a cat, there is no need for toys when you have a ball of yarn, they love it. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite sweater from grandma or your next craft.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🎁 wrapped gift
    When you see wrapped gifts it may be the holidays, someone’s birthday or another celebration where gifts are needed. The wrapped gift emoji is often used when talking about Christmas, holiday time or other events where presents are gifted.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🟠 orange circle
    The orange circle emoji is just that: an orange circle.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.

