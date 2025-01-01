Want to surprise your kids? Buy or make a piñata, and fill it with your child's favorite toys and candies. Give them a wooden stick, and let them take turns whacking it until the candy falls out. The piñata emoji show a colorfully decorated pinata. The shape varies based on the emoji keyboard. The piñata can be filled with a variety of toys and treats. It's a fun way to surprise and entertain children at a birthday party. Adults even have a lot of fun taking a swing at these too. Use this emoji when talking about a party, celebration, surprise, children, candy, or a mexican holiday or themed event. Example: Sam, please don’t forget to bring the to tonight’s party. If you forget, the kids will be very upset.
