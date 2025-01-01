Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Crocodile
YayText!

Crocodile

Yikes! This scary crocodile has a mouth full of sharp teeth and thick green skin. You wouldn’t want to come face to face with one of these out in the wild, but as an emoji it can be much safer. This emoji could be used indicating you’re going to an area with crocodiles, such as Florida. However, they are known to be shy and elusive, so they are hard to spot.

Keywords: crocodile
Codepoints: 1F40A
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 💩 pile of poo
    This brown soft-serve poop emoji is smiling about god knows what. This emoji can be used as an insult to someone or something, to describe something that smells like poop, or to call someone a “poop face”. It can also be used as an "oh, poop" reaction. What’s that smell, poop face?
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • 🦭 seal
    Seals come in all shapes and sizes. Make sure to have some fish handy, because they’ll eat them all up. You’ll usually find and hear seals hanging out on a rock to get some sun by the water, or swimming around. Seals are also a favorite meal for sharks, so they try and avoid those meetups. Seals are pretty loud so you won’t miss them! Don’t worry the seal emoji is pretty quiet.
  • 🤪 zany face
    The zany face emoji is a yellow face with its eyes crossed and its tongue sticking out. Use it when you’re feeling manic, crazed, or you haven’t left the house in several weeks.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🐸 frog
    Maybe someone kissed a prince to make this frog emoji appear, or maybe we’re close to a pond. The frog emoji depicts a smiling green frog face and can be used to show happiness or mischief. Ribbit.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐂 ox
    Feeling like a beast of burden? Use this image of a horned ox to show it. Ox can often be found pulling wagon and hauling supplies. They can survive in hard climates and are much stronger than horses.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText