Yikes! This scary crocodile has a mouth full of sharp teeth and thick green skin. You wouldn’t want to come face to face with one of these out in the wild, but as an emoji it can be much safer. This emoji could be used indicating you’re going to an area with crocodiles, such as Florida. However, they are known to be shy and elusive, so they are hard to spot.

Keywords: crocodile

Codepoints: 1F40A

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )