The horse face emoji depicts a horse with light brown hair and a darker mane. On some platforms the horse's nose is white, and on others the nose brown. The horse face is show in profile, facing left. Use this emoji is you love riding, horses, or all things cowboy/cowgirl.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.