The crystal ball emoji shows a purple, or blue, depending on your operating system, crystal orb with sparkles inside. A crystal ball is often used by fortune tellers to see the future, and the emoji can be used when you predict a future event correctly. “I knew that was going to happen.”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.