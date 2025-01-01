Home

Castle

What do you think you would find in a castle? A princess? A dragon? Maybe load and loads of gold! The castle emoji signifies fairy tales and royalty. The castle emoji shows a traditional medieval castle with a door, three, towers, and flags at the top. Use this emoji when referring to royalty, medieval times, a fantasy land, mythical creatures or a forbidden place. Example: “Beware of the dragon in the forbidden 🏰”

Keywords: castle, european
Codepoints: 1F3F0
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🎌 crossed flags
    Standing in solidarity with Japan? You may use the crossed flags emoji in your messages. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture or a celebration.
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🈸 Japanese “application” button
    Ready to work? You’ll have to fill out the application first. The Japanese “application” button emoji is a Japanese symbol meaning “request”. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🇭🇰 flag: Hong Kong SAR China
    The flag on Hong Kong SAR China emoji is mostly red with a white orchid flower in the center.
  • 👹 ogre
    The Orge is strange looking, unusual and maybe even a little scary. The Japanese ogre emoji is widely used to suggest something scary or even evil-minded.
  • 🏣 Japanese post office
    The Japanese post office emoji is similar to the other post office emoji, but has a Japanese symbol for mail on the front. Use this emoji to ask about sending mail in Japan.
  • 🇯🇵 flag: Japan
    The Japan flag emoji displays a single red circle in the middle of a white rectangular background.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 flag: Wales
    The flag emoji of Wales features a background made up of two horizontal stripes of white and green. A red dragon takes up most of the flag's surface.
  • 🇬🇮 flag: Gibraltar
    The flag of Gibraltar emoji reveals a white background with a red castle sitting over a red stripe that crosses the bottom of the flag.
  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🇩🇲 flag: Dominica
    This flag of Dominica emoji is mostly green with yellow, black, and white bands the cross horizontally and vertically across the center of the flag. A red circle in the middle holds a parrot!
  • 🈲 Japanese “prohibited” button
    The Japanese “Prohibited” Button emoji features a big, red square with large, white, Japanese characters stamped within the middle, which read “prohibited.”
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🙈 see-no-evil monkey
    No, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t want to see any evil! My hands are covering my eyes for a reason! It may look like this money is trying to play “peak-a-boo”, or that it’s covering its eyes for a surprise, but the root of this emoji has to do with avoiding bad or evil!
  • 🇸🇯 flag: Svalbard & Jan Mayen
    The Svalbard & Jan Mayen flag emoji displays a red background with a navy-blue cross off centered favoring the left side. The navy-blue cross is outlined in white.
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.

